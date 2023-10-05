Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Almost 50 Killed As Russia Bombs Grocery Store

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that at least 48 people were killed in a Russian missile strike that hit a grocery store in the northeast Kharkiv region.

By: CBS News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that at least 48 people were killed in a Russian missile strike that hit a grocery store in the northeast Kharkiv region.

Zelenskyy condemned the "demonstrably brutal Russian crime," calling it "a rocket attack on an ordinary grocery store" and labelling it a "terrorist attack." He said more than 48 people were killed, and the country's prosecutor general later put the death toll at at least 49.

Images shared online by Zelenskyy's office showed emergency workers examining a huge pile of crushed concrete and twisted metal at the scene of the purported strike.

"My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! Help is being provided to the wounded," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account. "Russian terror must be stopped. Anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is a criminal."

The office of Ukraine's prosecutor general, in a message also shared on the Telegram messaging app, said "we know [there are] about 49 dead, including a child, as well as 7 wounded."

Zelenskyy vowed that Ukraine would "respond to the terrorists. Absolutely fair. And powerful."

This is a breaking story, refresh the page for updates.