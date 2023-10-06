Intertribal Agriculture Council Aids In Accessing Discrimination Settlement Funds

The Intertribal Agriculture Council is helping tribal farmers and ranchers apply for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program.

Time is running out for farmers who missed out on financial assistance due to discriminatory USDA farm lending programs.

The program comes from a $2.2 billion discrimination settlement. That money will help producers get back on track.

The Discrimination Financial Assistance Program comes from the Inflation Reduction Act.

The program is open to farmers, ranchers, and forest owners.

The USDA says the DFAP covers those who were discriminated against for race, religion, sex, age, or disability.

Abi Fain with the Intertribal Agriculture Council says it applies to people who were discriminated against when they filed for USDA farm lending programs.

“For a lot of producers, it’s going to be some much-needed relief. Being in farming or ranching is incredibly expensive,” Fain said.

She says those who were awarded assistance through past programs are not disqualified from applying for DFAP and those who qualify should still file a claim.

“There have been a number of settlements like Keepseagle and folks who participated in those whether they received an award or didn’t are still eligible to participate in this program,” Fain said.

Cynthia Greenfeather runs a cattle farm in Bristow and says she experienced discrimination when she asked about several USDA programs.

“I called the Agg office multiple times. “Is there a loan for native women,” because I was trying to raise my family, and we was trying to get more land. No, they didn’t have any,” Greenfeather said.

Because of inflation, farmers are desperate for government assistance. Without it, their production could permanently stop.

“A lot of farmers will go under because they can’t afford to feed the cattle, water the cattle. I know this year, I’ve seen a lot of dry ponds,” Greenfeather said.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council says the program is not limited to tribal citizens.

The deadline to apply for DFAP is January 13th.

For more information or to apply for DFAP, visit this website.

Tribal citizens can receive assistance from the Intertribal Agriculture Council here.