Countdown To OU-Texas Showdown: Fans Flood Dallas For Undefeated Clash

The OU-Texas game in Dallas is just one day away and fans across the state will be heading down to watch the game.

There is a lot at stake this weekend as both OU and Texas are going into Saturday's game undefeated. This is also the final time the two teams will play as members of the Big 12 before moving to the SEC.

Sooner fans from across Green Country will be hitting the road over the next couple of days to get down to the Cotton Bowl.

Road Conditions Getting To The Game

If you're driving down to Fort Worth, ODOT says the I-35 Southern Corridor will be open to two lanes in each direction from Oklahoma City to the Texas state line from Friday to Sunday to help with traffic.

ODOT says drivers should be aware that some lanes may be shifted due to work zones and you need to be prepared for heavy traffic on I-35 this weekend.

If you're not going to Texas for the game, ODOT suggests you find some alternate routes.

Train Available From OKC To Forth Worth

If you don't want to drive all the way down to Texas, you can also take the train!

Amtrak has a Heartland Flyer train that connects Oklahoma City to Fort Worth. You just have to drive to OKC, board the train, and it'll take you down in a little over four hours.

The train leaves every morning at 8:25 a.m., which means if you want to use the train you'll have to go Friday. If you wait until Saturday, you'll get to Fort Worth after the game starts.

Amtrak is offering a 15 percent discount for OU-Texas fans. Tickets are about $30.

Of course if you aren't going to Texas for the game, you can watch it at home. Kickoff is at 11 Saturday morning.