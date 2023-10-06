HallowZOOeen Returns to Tulsa Zoo Oct. 20-22 & 27-29, 2023

HallowZOOeen is happening at the Tulsa Zoo the last two weekends in October – Oct. 20-22 & 27-29.

Friday, October 6th 2023, 5:52 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

HallowZOOeen is happening at the Tulsa Zoo the last two weekends in October – Oct. 20-22 & 27-29! 

The spooky (but not-too-scary), family-friendly event features Goblin Stops with trick-or-treating, carnival games, a Haunted Train, the Neverglades Haunted House, and more.

And, don’t forget to stop by the News On 6 booth while you’re there to say hi to your favorite News On 6 anchor or meteorologist!

Dates & times for HallowZOOeen 2023: 

  1. Fri., Oct. 20 6 p.m. – 9p.m.
  2. Sat., Oct. 21   1p.m. – 4p.m., 6p.m. – 9p.m.
  3. Sun., Oct. 22 1p.m. – 4p.m.
  4. Fri., Oct. 27  6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  5. Sat., Oct. 28 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  6. Sun., Oct. 29 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.


HallowZOOeen tickets must be reserved online in advance to be guaranteed entry.

Learn more or reserve your tickets at TulsaZoo.org/Boo.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 6th, 2023

September 25th, 2023

April 18th, 2022

April 18th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023