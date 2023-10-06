HallowZOOeen Returns to Tulsa Zoo Oct. 20-22 & 27-29, 2023

Friday, October 6th 2023, 5:52 pm
HallowZOOeen is happening at the Tulsa Zoo the last two weekends in October – Oct. 20-22 & 27-29!
The spooky (but not-too-scary), family-friendly event features Goblin Stops with trick-or-treating, carnival games, a Haunted Train, the Neverglades Haunted House, and more.
And, don’t forget to stop by the News On 6 booth while you’re there to say hi to your favorite News On 6 anchor or meteorologist!
Dates & times for HallowZOOeen 2023:
HallowZOOeen tickets must be reserved online in advance to be guaranteed entry.
Learn more or reserve your tickets at TulsaZoo.org/Boo.
October 6th, 2023
September 25th, 2023
April 18th, 2022
April 18th, 2022
October 6th, 2023
October 6th, 2023
October 6th, 2023