HallowZOOeen Returns to Tulsa Zoo Oct. 20-22 & 27-29, 2023

HallowZOOeen is happening at the Tulsa Zoo the last two weekends in October – Oct. 20-22 & 27-29.

By: News On 6

The spooky (but not-too-scary), family-friendly event features Goblin Stops with trick-or-treating, carnival games, a Haunted Train, the Neverglades Haunted House, and more.

And, don’t forget to stop by the News On 6 booth while you’re there to say hi to your favorite News On 6 anchor or meteorologist!

Dates & times for HallowZOOeen 2023:

Fri., Oct. 20 6 p.m. – 9p.m. Sat., Oct. 21 1p.m. – 4p.m., 6p.m. – 9p.m. Sun., Oct. 22 1p.m. – 4p.m. Fri., Oct. 27 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 28 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sun., Oct. 29 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.





HallowZOOeen tickets must be reserved online in advance to be guaranteed entry.

Learn more or reserve your tickets at TulsaZoo.org/Boo.