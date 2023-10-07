Bixby Wins Big Against Enid, 79-7

All Bixby. Spartans win big again, 79-7.

Bixby has won its last two games by a combined score of 126-to-2. They were hosting Enid Friday night.

And the fun continued, in the first quarter, Jett Turner from close, and the Spartans were off and running.

The Plainsmen punted on the ensuing possession. Cody Crull got in and blocked it. Colton Kaiser was there to recover it for the touchdown, making it 15-nothing Bixby.

Late in the first, now 23-nothing Bixby. Carson Kirby with a ballfake, lets it go deep, and the grab from Garrett Vaughn.

