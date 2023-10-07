Claremore Sneaks Past Pryor, 33-32

Claremore wins by 1, 33-32.

In 5A, Claremore was looking to stay undefeated against Pryor Friday night.

Braxton Etheridge to Joshua Bump put Zebras in the end zone early.

Later it was Etheridge himself who took it in for the touchdown.

But Pryor was not going away. Julian Espinoza scampered in for 6, Putting Tigers on the board.

Then following a tiger safety, Kendrick Propst to Jacob Couch for the touchdown.

This turned into a great game. Claremore wins by 1, 33-32.