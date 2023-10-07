Union Steamrolls Norman, 65-0

Friday, October 6th 2023, 9:59 pm
Union hosted Norman for homecoming night on Friday.
#4 QB Shaker Reisig threw a 35-yard pass to #6 RB Boston Carrasco, who ran it in for a TD.
#4 QB Shaker Reisig faked a handoff and pitched 32 yards to #12 WR Jino Boyd, taken down out of the air.
Same drive next play, #4 Reisig ran it out and tossed it 10 yards to #24 Jordan Schelling, who ran it into the endzone.
Union wins 65-0.
