Vegan Chef Challenge Takes Over Tulsa

Plant-based eating is taking over Tulsa with the vegan chef challenge happening this month.

By: News On 6

This is a way to get local chefs involved in making vegan menus, and there is going to be something for everyone.

Chef Kevin Alvis with SLAPS Vegan Soul Food joined the News On 6 on Saturday morning to talk about the Vegan Guide.