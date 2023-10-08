Catoosa Police Arrest Woman For Child Neglect

A woman who was part of an Endangered and Missing Alert on Wednesday is now in custody.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Highway Patrol put out the alert on Wednesday after five children between the ages of 3 to 13 went missing out of Catoosa and were last seen with Sabrina Chisum, their non-custodial mother.

Catoosa Police found the children later that day, and arrested Chisum on warrants.

She's also been booked for two counts of child neglect.



