Late Goal Sees FC Tulsa Crash Out Of Playoff Contention

FC Tulsa lost to Indy Eleven on Saturday night by a score of 2-1, with an 82nd minute goal from Indy's Solomon Asante sealing their fate.

By: News On 6

A Rodrigo da Costa penalty in the 34th minute saw FC Tulsa enter halftime with a 1-0 lead despite being on the backfoot, as Indy Eleven had 67% possession during the first half of the match.

After the break, Sebastián Velásquez equalized for Indy Eleven in the 62nd minute, before Solomon Asante's goal twenty minutes later ultimately secured the victory for Indy.

This result officially eliminated FC Tulsa from playoff contention this season, as they currently sit tenth in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference, with a record of 9-9-15.

Despite the disappointing result, this match saw the club's record attendance, as 6,444 fans showed up to ONEOK Field.

FC Tulsa has one match remaining on their schedule before the end of the season, which is on Friday night against Hartford Athletic in Hartford, Connecticut. The match is set to kick-off at 6:00 p.m. CDT.