Sexual Battery Charge Against Former Oklahoma State Wrestler AJ Ferrari Dismissed

AJ Ferrari was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in July 2022 and was charged with sexual battery in August of that year. After more than a year the case was ultimately dismissed.

By: David Prock, News On 6

-

A judge has dismissed the sexual battery charge against a former Oklahoma State wrestler.

AJ Ferrari was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in July of 2022. Ferrari left the Oklahoma State wrestling program later that month and was officially charged with sexual battery in August. Court records show the charge against him was dismissed on Friday, October 6.

Ferrari's attorney, Derek Chance, released a statement after the decision:

"While we were ready and willing to try this case, which would have ultimately proven AJ’s innocence, we appreciate the District Attorney’s decision to dismiss this case. We were wholly unaware of 'vicious attacks' and the 'ugliness and hatred' referenced in the Order of Dismissal. AJ looks forward to putting this case behind him and returning to the life he has worked so hard to build."

Story Timeline | OSU Confirms Star Wrestler A.J. Ferrari 'No Longer Part' Of Program

On July 13, 2022, Oklahoma State Cowboy Wrestling John Smith confirmed that A.J. Ferrari was no longer with the program.

At the time the university gave no reason for Ferrari's departure, but earlier that day Stillwater police released a report stating Ferrari was under investigation for a sexual assault that according to the victim happened on July 2.

An attorney for Ferrari issued a statement after his departure from the wrestling team:

The allegations against AJ are false.

It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Oklahoma State, but he and the University mutually agreed a change was appropriate

An arrest warrant was issued for Ferrari on the morning of August 3rd after he was charged with sexual battery.

Ferrari was forced out of action last season after he was injured in a car accident. Before his injury, Ferrari was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country. In 2021, Ferrari won the 197-pound national title as a true freshman at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Related Story: 2 OSU Student-Athletes Recovering After Rollover Crash Near Perkins



