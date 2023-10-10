Osage County Sheriff Files Lawsuit Against Osage County District Attorney

In the lawsuit, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden accuses Osage County DA Mike Fisher of trying to stop the sheriff from doing his job and ruining his reputation.

In a very unusual move, the Osage County Sheriff is suing the Osage County District Attorney in civil court, accusing the D.A. of libel, abuse of power, and fraud.

In the lawsuit, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden accuses Osage County D.A. Mike Fisher of trying to stop the sheriff from doing his job and ruining his reputation.

Fisher says he’s disappointed Virden filed the suit and says it’s an attempt to undermine the D.A.

The first claim in the lawsuit has to do with a news conference called by D.A. Mike Fisher about the BTK Killer investigation, where Fisher says there was no evidence to show Dennis Rader was a suspect in a 50-year-old missing person’s case right after the Sheriff had said Rader was the prime suspect.

Virden says the Kansas Department of Corrections, where Dennis Rader is serving time, says Fisher contacted them and said the Sheriff’s interview with Rader was just a political move since the Sheriff is up for re-election this year.

Virden says this wasn’t the only way Fisher tried to interfere with his job.

Sheriff Virden says he was contacted by a media company wanting to do a reality show about the Sheriff’s Office but says Fisher told the County Commissioners not to approve the contract because the show would highlight Virden’s administration.

The lawsuit also says Fisher was involved in a fraudulent sale of the Kennedy Building in Pawhuska.

Virden believes an agreement was made between the buyer of the building and the District Attorney’s office to give the buyer $496,000 in taxpayer money.

Virden says that money was supposed to go back to the county fund.

Another count says Fisher tried to file charges against a family because he believed they supported one of Fisher’s political opponents.

Virden says Fisher also tried to do a citizen’s arrest on someone who Fisher believed was stealing his campaign signs.

Virden says he believes the D.A. is making decisions based on personal reasons and emotions, not the law.

Fisher says he’s disappointed in the lawsuit and believes the Sheriff is just trying to undermine the D.A.

Fisher says he can’t comment further since he hasn’t been served the suit yet, but will comment in the future.

Virden says he will not comment more right now.