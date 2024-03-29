Weekend Events: Movie Night At Gathering Place, Tulsa Half Marathon And More

Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver shares what is going on across Green Country that the whole family can enjoy.

By: News On 6

Movie Night at Gathering Place

Tulsa's Gathering Place is offering a movie night this weekend to take advantage of these warmer temperatures.

Friday night’s movie is at the Cherry Blossom Lawn from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and they’re showing the 1962 film “King Kong Versus Godzilla.”

This event is free and open to everyone. CLICK HERE for information.

Dog Show in Claremore

The Claremore Kennel Club is hosting its dog show this year at the Claremore Expo Center!

Local and regional dogs will showcase the finest dogs of their breed. There will also be pet vendors and a clinic available.

The show starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 30 and goes through Sunday. CLICK HERE for information.

'Meet the Business' at Mother Road Market

The Tulsa Market District is hosting a "meet the business" event Saturday, March 30 at Mother Road Market!

Entrepreneurs, shop owners, neighborhood groups, and more will meet between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss all the exciting things happening for the market district, which is near 11th and Lewis. All are welcome. CLICK HERE for information.

Swing Dance in Tulsa

What could be cooler than swing dancing next to airplanes?

The Oklahoma Swing Syndicate is partnering with the Tulsa Air and Space Museum for a 1940s swing dance next to historic aircraft. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can dress like you’re from the 40s if you would like! This is a ticketed event. If you're a museum member it is free! CLICK HERE for information.

Preparedness Expo in Coweta

The Coweta Chamber of Commerce wants to make sure people are prepared for an emergency, while also having a good time.

They’re partnering with Wagoner County Emergency Management to host the Wagoner County preparedness expo.

It’ll help citizens with what to do during an emergency. There will also be an egg hunt, scavenger hunt, and blood drive with food trucks.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Coweta High School.

Tulsa Half Marathon

Lace up your running shoes because it’s time for the T-Town Half Marathon!

The race goes across the banks of the Arkansas River and through downtown Tulsa. This year’s medal will feature the historic Tulsa fire alarm building.

The half starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 30 through Fleet Feet Tulsa. CLICK HERE for registration information.