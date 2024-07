One person is dead after a crash Thursday night in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

OHP said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near 193rd Street in Catoosa.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a truck, although which vehicle the fatality was in is not yet known.