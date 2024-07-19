Oklahomans Flock To Theaters For Opening Night Of Movie Twisters

What some are calling the movie of the summer is now in theaters. Twisters--which was largely filmed in Oklahoma--debuted Thursday night.

Twisters--which was largely filmed in Oklahoma--debuted Thursday night. The 1996 movie Twister was also set in Oklahoma.

People were heading inside the AMC theaters in Tulsa Hills all Thursday afternoon, and just about everyone News On 6 talked to was there to see Twisters.

Oklahomans had their expectations set high.

The story centers around storm trackers, which, if you watch Travis Meyer and the Oklahoma's Own Weather Experts, you know a thing or two about storm tracking.

The Pankhurst family said they were looking forward to seeing just how accurate the film is.

"Well, you know we saw the first movie, and we've kind of survived some tornadoes in the area where we used to live. So we've had the whole tornado experience. And so we wanted to see the second movie and see if it lives up to what the first movie did," Sherri Pankhurst said.

A News On 6 storm tracker also makes an appearance in the film.