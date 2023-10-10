An officer was hurt after a man bit him following an overnight chase, Tulsa Police said. Police said they took the suspect into custody for a warrant and driving a stolen car.

By: News On 6

Man Bites Officer After Leading Police On Overnight Chase, Tulsa Police Say

An officer was hurt after a man bit him following an overnight chase, Tulsa Police said.

Police said they tried to pull over a driver near 21st and Harvard just before 2 o'clock Tuesday morning.

Police said the driver led officers on a chase and eventually stopped in a neighborhood, got out of the car, and ran.

Officers eventually found him, and that's when police said the suspect bit one of the officers in the hand. The officer is expected to be OK.

Police said they took the suspect into custody for a warrant and driving a stolen car.

