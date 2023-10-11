The morning team "won" the Kiss The Pig contest for the third year in a row. Dave, Alan, Tess, Stephen and LeAnne went out to the Owasso FFA Pig Barn for some smooching.

By: News On 6

News On 6 In The Morning Team Kisses Pigs For Charity

Every year at the Tulsa State Fair, News On 6 holds our annual Kiss The Pig Contest.

While raising money for the Food Bank's Food For Kids program, you get to pick which anchor team has to kiss a pig.

The morning team "won" for the third year in a row. Dave, Alan, Tess, Stephen and LeAnne went out to the Owasso FFA Pig Barn on Tuesday for some smooching.

We want to thank the folks at the Owasso FFA Pig Barn for hosting us.

And thank you for helping us raise more than $8,300 hundred for Food for Kids!

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Food Bank.