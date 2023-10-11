News On 6 In The Morning Team Kisses Pigs For Charity

The morning team "won" the Kiss The Pig contest for the third year in a row. Dave, Alan, Tess, Stephen and LeAnne went out to the Owasso FFA Pig Barn for some smooching.

Wednesday, October 11th 2023, 7:03 am

By: News On 6


OWASSO, Okla. -

Every year at the Tulsa State Fair, News On 6 holds our annual Kiss The Pig Contest.

While raising money for the Food Bank's Food For Kids program, you get to pick which anchor team has to kiss a pig.

We want to thank the folks at the Owasso FFA Pig Barn for hosting us.

And thank you for helping us raise more than $8,300 hundred for Food for Kids!

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Food Bank.
