House GOP Conference Selects Speaker Candidate

Going into the closed-door meeting Wednesday morning, it was not at all clear how long it might take for the sharply divided conference to nominate a candidate; there was some speculation it could take days, but thanks in part to one particular failed amendment, it took just a few hours.

Republicans took an important step toward getting the U.S. House back in functioning order Wednesday by choosing Majority Leader Steve Scalise as the conference's nominee to fill the vacant Speaker position. In a private ballot, Rep. Scalise topped Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan 113 - 99.

"The first stage is over," said Oklahoma's Frank Lucas, one of three members who formally put Scalise's name into nomination in the meeting.

Why get behind Scalise?

"His experience, his consistency, the ability to count votes, the ability to listen to members," said the veteran lawmaker. "I’ve just worked with Scalise long enough. I have confidence in him."

But other members have just as much confidence in Rep. Jordan, which is why it was a big deal when a majority of the conference agreed to table an amendment proposed by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) to raise the minimum number of votes needed to become the Speaker designate from 111 to 217.

"We should’ve had 217 votes in that room to unify behind one person, and we don’t have that...I’m still supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker," said a disgusted Rep. Max Miller (R-OH7).

But others seemed more inclined to move on for the good of the conference and the good of the country.

"I voted for Jordan, but since Scalise won outright, I'll vote for Scalise," said Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC). "It's time to have a Speaker."

And Scalise says he's ready to take the job.

"The first order of business under Speaker Steve Scalise,” Scalise told reporters following the vote, "is going to be offering a strong resolution expressing support for Israel."

In the immediate aftermath of the meeting, some members suggested a vote on the House floor might occur as early as Wednesday afternoon. But the reality that the party is still far from unified around one person, despite getting the conference's formal nod, soon resulted in the House adjourning to the 'Call of the Chair.'

"Our Speaker nominee, Mr. Scalise, will need to do some head counting, verify some things, and let the intensity and emotions of the moment chill out just a little bit," said Lucas. "Is it possible in the next few days? Absolutely."

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern (R-OK1), who had been seriously considering making a run for Speaker, announced Wednesday his intention to run for House Majority Leader, assuming Scalise – the current holder of that position – eventually becomes Speaker.