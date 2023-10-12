HallowZOOenn 2023

Thursday, October 12th 2023, 10:35 am
HallowZOOeen is happening at the Tulsa Zoo the last two weekends in October – Oct. 20-22 and 27-29!
The spooky (but not-too-scary), family-friendly event features Goblin Stops with trick-or-treating, carnival games, a Haunted Train, the Neverglades Haunted House, and more. Costumes are encouraged!
And while you're there, don’t forget to stop by the 98.5 The Bull booth from 1-4pm on Saturday, October 21, to say hi to Tige & Daniel!
Dates and times for HallowZOOeen 2023:
HallowZOOeen tickets must be reserved online in advance to be guaranteed entry.
Learn more or reserve your tickets at TulsaZoo.org/Boo.
