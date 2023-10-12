HallowZOOenn 2023

HallowZOOeen is happening at the Tulsa Zoo the last two weekends in October – Oct. 20-22 and 27-29!

Thursday, October 12th 2023, 10:35 am



The spooky (but not-too-scary), family-friendly event features Goblin Stops with trick-or-treating, carnival games, a Haunted Train, the Neverglades Haunted House, and more. Costumes are encouraged!

And while you're there, don’t forget to stop by the 98.5 The Bull booth from 1-4pm on Saturday, October 21, to say hi to Tige & Daniel!

Dates and times for HallowZOOeen 2023:

  1. Fri., Oct. 20 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  2. Sat., Oct. 21 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  3. Sun., Oct. 22 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  4. Fri., Oct. 27 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  5. Sat., Oct. 28 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  6. Sun., Oct. 29 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.


HallowZOOeen tickets must be reserved online in advance to be guaranteed entry.

Learn more or reserve your tickets at TulsaZoo.org/Boo.
