'It’s An Obsession': Wagoner County Man Accused Of Stalking 15-Year-Old Boy On Social Media

Investigators say although the boy would block the suspect -- the suspect, Daren Chase, would create new accounts and keep messaging the boy.

-

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has a reminder for parents to keep an eye on their children’s social media activity.

This comes after deputies arrested a Broken Arrow man accused of stalking a 15-year-old boy online and then repeatedly showing up at his family’s house.

Sheriff Chris Elliott calls the entire incident disturbing. Although the boy would block the suspect, Daren Chase, investigators say he would create new accounts and message the boy again. Deputies say things really escalated when Chase showed up at the boy’s house with a ring and a note professing his love.

Investigators say 36-year-old Chase found the 15-year-old on social media. They say from July to September, Chase created more than 10 accounts to get in contact with the boy.

“It’s an obsession,” said Elliott. “Mr. Chase was obsessed with our 15-year-old victim.”

Deputies say Chase asked the boy if he wanted naked pictures. They say Chase then started showing up at the boy’s house.

“He’s got a box, and inside that box, he brought gifts for our 15-year-old victim,” said Elliott.

Investigators say Chase left the items at the house but came back just five days later. This time, they say, Chase went into the backyard and started looking through windows.

Deputies say the boy’s parents called 911. Body camera footage shows Chase was arrested outside of the boy’s home.

Elliott says the boy never gave his address, so Chase found the house on his own.

“When they find somebody that they’re interested in, they start researching them,” said Elliott. “They start getting on their social media, they start friending them, they start friending friends of theirs.”

Elliott knows things could have ended worse. He wants parents to know how important it is to keep an eye on their children’s social media accounts.

“We’ve got to be monitoring this daily,” he said.

Records show Chase had no prior criminal history, but deputies think there could be other people who have had run-ins with him. If so, you’re encouraged to give them a call.