Kansas Deputies Seize Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop

The deputies are happy these pills are now off the streets, which potentially means lives have been saved.

Nearly a thousand pills of a deadly drug are now off the street after deputies found Fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Deputies say Fentanyl pills have been a growing problem in Montgomery County, Kansas, and many of their pills come from Wichita or Tulsa.

Montgomery County deputies seized 972 pills during that stop.

They say it’s always a gamble when handling these drugs, as one pill may have a single dose, but the next could have enough Fentanyl to kill someone.

"You never know what you're getting,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade. “If you're actually getting Fentanyl, or you're getting Carfentanil, what percentage of Fentanyl you're actually getting? You can take regular Fentanyl, and it may not hurt you, but you can get the Carfentanil or the 100% Fentanyl, and you die right on the spot."

Deputies arrested Trinity Schlegel and Quaylan Johnson, both 18 years old, after a traffic stop north of Independence.

Deputies say they smelled marijuana and searched the car, which is where they say they found the pills, a few hundred dollars in cash, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

"I feel it's a battle we need to fight because of our youth and our county and the safety for our communities,” said Wade.

Wade says because Fentanyl is everywhere now, it's crucial to be careful about the pills you’re taking.

"I think we all need to be vigilant,” said Wade. “We all need to realize that Fentanyl is probably going to be here to stay now, just kind of like Meth is. It's here to stay.”

He hopes kids will also realize how dangerous Fentanyl is.

"As a parent, you really need to have a close eye on your kids and really talk to your kids about the dangers of Fentanyl, how it can be disguised as different things,” said Wade.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it’s taken more than 6,000 Fentanyl pills off the street since last year.