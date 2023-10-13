Cascia Hall Defeats Verdigris, 35-32

A great game here. Cascia Hall wins it, 35-32.

Thursday, October 12th 2023, 10:05 pm

By: News On 6


A busy Thursday night. In 3a-4, Cascia hall hosted Verdigris.

In the first quarter, there was no score. Ty Mcknight took the handoff, picked his way through, in for 6. The Cards led 6-nothing.

But the Commandos answered. They set up the screen for Owen Darby, and made one man miss, made another miss, running through tackles, dragging defenders into the end zone! Cascia Hall ties it up at 6 apiece.

Then they went to the air. Barrett Mullen dropped a dime to Fisher Lai, and he did the rest.

