Holland Hall Wins Against Central, 28-6

By: News On 6

Over at Holland Hall, hosting the Tulsa Central Braves Thursday night.

First snap of the game, Trey Pope threw it right into the hands of Dutch defender Jacob Self. He brought down at Central's own 45-yard line, but Holland Hall couldn't convert off the turnover.

Time winding down in the first quarter, Trey Burleson threw an absolute dime to Julius Wilson. First down Dutch.

And to the other endzone, the first play of the second quarter, Burleson decided to keep it himself, dodged several defenders, and took it in from 15 yards out.

Holland Hall wins, 28-6.