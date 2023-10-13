Money Raised From State Of Oklahoma Online Store Supports Teacher Grants

The money raised from a new online clothing store will support grants for public school teachers. Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell joined us at 6 in the morning to talk more about it.

Friday, October 13th 2023, 7:07 am

By: News On 6


The State of Oklahoma has a new online clothing store with items you can purchase, from shirts and hoodies, to hats and joggers.

The money raised from the store will support grants for public school teachers. Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell joined us at 6 in the morning to talk more about it.

CLICK HERE to view the items available on the shop's website.
