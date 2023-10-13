Money Raised From State Of Oklahoma Online Store Supports Teacher Grants

The money raised from a new online clothing store will support grants for public school teachers. Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell joined us at 6 in the morning to talk more about it.

By: News On 6

The State of Oklahoma has a new online clothing store with items you can purchase, from shirts and hoodies, to hats and joggers.

CLICK HERE to view the items available on the shop's website.