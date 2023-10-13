Money Raised From State Of Oklahoma Online Store Supports Teacher Grants

Friday, October 13th 2023, 7:07 am
The State of Oklahoma has a new online clothing store with items you can purchase, from shirts and hoodies, to hats and joggers.
The money raised from the store will support grants for public school teachers. Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell joined us at 6 in the morning to talk more about it.
CLICK HERE to view the items available on the shop's website.
October 13th, 2023
September 30th, 2023
September 28th, 2023
September 27th, 2023
October 14th, 2023
October 14th, 2023
October 14th, 2023
October 14th, 2023