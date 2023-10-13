Tulsa Police Search For Boutique Burglary Suspect

It happened at Black Sheep Boutique near 51st and Sheridan, and police say the suspect is Terry Drury, who the owner says made a critical mistake while inside the shop.

-

Tulsa Police are looking for the man who broke into a Tulsa boutique with an axe, ransacked the place, and stole thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise, and it was all caught on tape.

It happened at Black Sheep Boutique near 51st and Sheridan, and police say the suspect is Terry Drury, who the owner says made a critical mistake while inside the shop.

The owner says Drury left his cell phone inside her business. She says he spent more than two hours in her store, stuffing bags full of her stuff.

"My checkbook, merchandise, the cash out of the cash box, personal items from our desk, my makeup, ransacked our fridge,” said Sarah Lawrence Harmon, owner of Black Sheep Boutique.

Harmon says Drury broke in sometime around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, just a couple hours after she left for the night.

"When we walked in, there was just stuff everywhere. Our office had been sifted through. Then we went into the stock room and saw the broken glass, the bloody dress, a lot of stuff missing. We have a whole bookshelf that has been wiped clean,” said Harmon.

She says she found blood by the back door along with Drury’s phone, which she believes dropped out of his pocket while he was breaking in or leaving. She says Drury also used the axe to pry open the cash register.

"This bookshelf and all these tables were full of sunglasses and jewelry, and it has just been wiped clean,” said Harmon.

Harmon says she's lost at least seven thousand dollars in products, plus the damage, plus the loss of business, and all that takes a toll on a small business.

"It comes directly out of my pocket. Everything in here I've paid for, so it is a huge financial setback,” said Harmon. "We are an all-female business, and the majority of our clients are women, and we want them to feel safe coming here, and we want to feel safe being here, so that's a struggle."

Records show Drury has been in and out of prison since 1994 for burglary, stolen property, embezzlement, drugs, running from police, and other charges. He's currently on probation for a 2018 burglary and has been arrested twice this year for having a stolen car and drugs.

If you know where he is, call the police.