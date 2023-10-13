Genesys Works Internship Program Pays High School Seniors To Work At Companies

The Genesys Works Tulsa program launched in June. Now, it has 15 Tulsa Public Schools seniors from Booker T. Washington, Central, and Will Rogers High Schools.

A national internship program in Tulsa pays high school seniors while getting them ready for careers after graduation.

Kenshun "Tay" Davis is a senior at Booker T Washington, where he goes to school half the day, then goes to his paid internship at Williams -- 5 five days a week.

He went through eight weeks of technical and professional skills training to participate in Genesys Works Tulsa.

"They taught us business skills and professional skills and technical skills as well like Excel and PowerPoint,” Tay said. “Taught us how to look professional, clean."

Participants work 20 hours a week throughout the school year at companies such as Williams, making 14 dollars per hour.

Leonell Thompson, manager of early career at Williams, says the company has three Genesys Works interns in Tulsa.

"It's 100 percent worth the investment,” said Thompson. “Not only do they get to learn and see our company and the possibilities, but they also as students get to earn money, have that responsibility and really just grow as people."

Claire White with Genesys Works Tulsa meets with the students one-on-one to talk about college and career opportunities.

She says this program in other cities has proven successful.

"It really is to strengthen those professional skills in all areas of our community,” White said. “We serve underserved communities and want to ensure that those students are prepared for whatever comes for them after high school.”

Tay says whatever's next, he's grateful for the experience and friendships.

"All the students, all 15 of us, we became close together. We all learned new things. We've all become friends. We all have a group chat we talk in,” Tay said.

Genesys Works Tulsa hopes to have 60 students from more schools involved in next year's program.