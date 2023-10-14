Bixby Dominates Broken Arrow, 51-7

Bixby dominant, 51-7.

By the time week 7 arrives, teams have a pretty good idea of just how much work they have left to clinch a postseason spot.

In our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week, it was Bixby and Broken Arrow with differing situations coming in.

There’s dominance, there’s complete dominance, and then there’s what Bixby did here Friday night. The Spartans continue to show they are the team to beat in the state.

Broken Arrow leads the all-time series with 16 wins. Bixby’s win last year was their first since 1993.

But it was all Bixby tonight. In the first quarter. Carson Kirby to Yextiel Perez in the flat, fought through a couple of tackles. He was in. 7-nothing Spartans.

Later in the first, now 14-nothing. Kirby hit Cord Nolan in stride, and he did the rest. 66 yards on the pitch and catch. Bixby led it 21-nothing.

Later in the second, it was 29-nothing. Kirby, deep for Perez, has the Spartans lead 37-nothing at the half.

In the second half, Bixby’s only rushing touchdown, Cody Crull scampered in.

