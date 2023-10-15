Immersive Van Gogh Experience Opens In Tulsa

A traveling Van Gogh art exhibit is here in Tulsa for the first time.

By: News On 6

3D paintings and 360-degree projection technology put art enthusiasts in the middle of Van Gogh's creations.

The award-winning exhibit opened on Saturday at Fox Four Theater near 51st and Harvard. It's here to stay for several months.

"What once used to be a Fox Theater is now a space where folks can come in and view over 400 pieces of Van Gogh's art in some way or form," said Amanda Garcia.

This exhibit is open to the public from Thursday through Monday until early 2024.

