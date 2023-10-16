News On 6 Photojournalist Gets Married In Arkansas

Photojournalist Rebekah Garrett got married to the love of her life Gabe this weekend in Arkansas! Congratulations!

Sunday, October 15th 2023, 9:13 pm

By: News On 6


News On 6 would like to congratulate one of our own this weekend.

Photojournalist Rebekah Garrett got married to the love of her life Gabe!

The two said "I do" Saturday night at Whitney Mountain Lodge overlooking beautiful scenery in northwest Arkansas.

A big group of past and present News On 6 team members were there to celebrate.

Congrats, Rebekah and Gabe!
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 15th, 2023

October 16th, 2023

October 16th, 2023

October 15th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 16th, 2023

October 16th, 2023

October 16th, 2023

October 16th, 2023