A woman was arrested by Tulsa Police on suspicion of DUI, after police said she crashed her jeep with two kids in the back seat.

By: News On 6

Woman Accused Of DUI After Crashing In Tulsa, Police Say

Police said they arrived to find Sharon Pouncil's vehicle crashed near Pine and Lewis just before midnight.

Pouncil went off of the road and hit a utility pole, causing the vehicle to roll over and eventually end up back on its wheels, according to police.

Officers said there were two small children in the back still in their car seats. The kids were not hurt, police said.

Police said Pouncil told them her daughter asked her to change the song on the radio, and when she reached down to get her phone to change the song, she hit something and lost control.

Police arrested her at the scene and said the children's father came to get the kids.