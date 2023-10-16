Chicago Area Landlord Charged With Hate Crime In Killing Of 6-Year-Old Palestinian Boy, Stabbing Of Mom

Czuba now faces several charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and two hate crime counts. The two victims were targeted because they were Muslim and because of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

A Plainfield Township landlord is accused of killing a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy and stabbing that boy's mother because they were Muslim.

Prosecutors said Joseph Czuba, 71, wanted the victims to move out of the home they rented from him, and believed he and his wife "were in danger," because he feared the woman he stabbed "was going to call over her Palestinian friends or family to harm them."

Czuba now faces several charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and two hate crime counts. The two victims were targeted because they were Muslim and because of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

During his first court appearance on Monday, a Will County judge denied Czuba pretrial release, after prosecutors argued he was a danger to both the boy's mother and the general public.

The Justice Department has also opened an investigation into the case. The FBI is also now looking into federal hate crime charges.

The boy's mother, 32-year-old Hanaan Shahin, told detectives that on Saturday morning, Czuba, her landlord, attacked her with a knife as she ran to the bathroom to call 911. According to the Will County Sheriff's Office, Czuba stabbed her more than a dozen times and her 6-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume, 26 times.

Will County prosecutors said Shahin told police Czuba knocked on her door Saturday morning, and the two got into an argument over the war between Israel and Hamas. Czuba told Shahin "he was angry at her for what was going on in Jerusalem," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

When Czuba then attacked Shahin with a knife, she locked herself in a nearby bathroom to get away from Czuba, but was unable to get her son into the bathroom with her.

That's when Shahin called 911 and reported her son was being stabbed, and she said she did not come out of the bathroom until police arrived, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Shahin has two other children, who were later found to be with their father in Chicago, and were not at home at the time of the attack.

Detectives also questioned Czuba's wife, who said he frequently listened to conservative talk radio, and was "heavily interested" in the conflict in the Middle East. Czuba wanted Shahin and her son to move out of the home they rented from him, and believed that he and his wife "were in danger" and that Shahin was going to "call over her Palestinian friends or family to harm them."

Czuba's public defender said he was an Air Force veteran who was honorably discharged from the military, is self-employed, owns several properties in Plainfield, and was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Plainfield. He also has ongoing health issues due to a prognosis of prostate cancer.

Czuba is due back in court on Oct. 30.

The Council on American Islamic Relations said Wadea had just celebrated his birthday a couple of weeks ago.

"He was a lovely boy who loved his family, his friends. He loved soccer. He loved basketball, and he paid the price for the atmosphere of hate," CAIR Executive Director Ahmed Rehab said of how Wadea's father described him.

Neighbors like Eva Case saw the crime scene Saturday night. The gruesome details behind the stabbing left her in awe.

"I don't care what the situation was," she said. "Don't take it out on somebody that innocent of life."

Neighbors who live near Czuba said the mother and son moved into the home four years ago. Neighbors said they kept to themselves.

As for Czuba, neighbors called him eccentric, and said they were concerned at times about signs in front of the house. Some were political and religious.

"I see the man that lived there outside gardening all the time, every week. Every time I come home, he's outside," Case said.

CAIR said it just issued a release a few days ago warning about creating anti-Muslim atmospheres where someone could get hurt.

"He has no clue about these larger issues happening in the world, but he was made to pay for it," Rehab said of Wadea.

Family members said the little boy's father was at Saturday's press conference but was too shocked to speak. CAIR said it is disgusted not only by this horrible act but also by the exaggeration of Jihad Day. They said they believe if there were no anti-Muslim narrative, this would not have happened.

"This crime wakes up a fear inside us," said Wadea's uncle, Yousef Hannon. "We are not animals, we are humans. We want people to see us as humans."

Both Muslim and Jewish organizations have condemned the horrific attack, including the Chicago Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) and the Anti-Defamation League.

"It's horrific and absolutely unacceptable," said David Goldenberg with the Anti-Defamation League.

Goldenberg said the tragedy of the Plainfield boy puts a spotlight on the responsibility news outlets, social media companies and leaders have when using their platforms.

"How people get information and who they get that information from is really important," Goldenberg said.

President Joe Biden released a statement Sunday condemning the attack, saying, "As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred. I have said repeatedly that I will not be silent in the face of hate. We must be unequivocal. There is no place in America for hate against anyone."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also released a statement calling the attack "nothing short of evil." Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson shared his condolences, saying, "This despicable hate crime is a shameful reminder of the destructive role Islamophobia plays in our society."

Plainfield District 202 released the following statement:

"We send our deepest condolences to the family and our District 202 community on the devastating loss of our student.

Social work and grief counseling is available today and we will continue to provide support services to our students and staff in the coming days. Our staff will keep a close eye on students for any signs of emotional distress which will be addressed and supported."