Tulsa Zoo Closes Early On Monday Due To Power Outage

A power outage has forced the Tulsa Zoo to close early on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, according to the zoo's social media.

Monday, October 16th 2023, 2:26 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A power outage has forced the Tulsa Zoo to close early on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, according to the zoo's social media.

The Tulsa Zoo Facebook page posted just before 2 p.m. that it's closing early due to the power outage.

It's unclear what caused the outage or when power will be restored.

"Sorry for any inconvenience," the Tulsa Zoo said.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 16th, 2023

October 16th, 2023

October 16th, 2023

October 16th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 16th, 2023

October 16th, 2023

October 16th, 2023

October 16th, 2023