Tulsa Zoo Closes Early On Monday Due To Power Outage

Monday, October 16th 2023, 2:26 pm
A power outage has forced the Tulsa Zoo to close early on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, according to the zoo's social media.
The Tulsa Zoo Facebook page posted just before 2 p.m. that it's closing early due to the power outage.
It's unclear what caused the outage or when power will be restored.
"Sorry for any inconvenience," the Tulsa Zoo said.
