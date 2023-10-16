Tulsa Zoo Closes Early On Monday Due To Power Outage

A power outage has forced the Tulsa Zoo to close early on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, according to the zoo's social media.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Zoo Facebook page posted just before 2 p.m. that it's closing early due to the power outage.

It's unclear what caused the outage or when power will be restored.

"Sorry for any inconvenience," the Tulsa Zoo said.