FC Tulsa Wins 5-2 Over Hartford Athletic; Bernal, Worth Score Debut Goals In Season Finale

The season finale for FC Tulsa was an east coast road trip that resulted in a 5-2 win over Hartford Athletic on Friday.

By: Drake Johnson

-

FC Tulsa started off fast with a Marcus Epps goal in the 5th minute and four minutes later, Blaine Ferri scored to make it 2-0 thanks to a perfect pass from Epps.

By the 20-minute mark, FC Tulsa had blitzed Hartford Athletic and were up 3-0 after a Moses Dyer goal.

Notably, the game saw two up-and-coming stars for FC Tulsa get their first professional goals.

Angel Bernal, an 18-year-old defender, scored in the 63rd minute to extend FC Tulsa's lead. Then, 16-year-old Nate Worth put number 5 on the board for FC Tulsa in the 82nd minute.

Video provided by FC Tulsa