News On 6 Goes To Hollywood For "Killers Of The Flower Moon" Premiere

News on 6's Amy Slanchik and Dino Lalli went to Hollywood on Monday to cover the red carpet premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon.

The movie is based on the book of the same name, which details the Osage Murders and the real-life events of the Reign of Terror.

It was directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert DeNiro. Since the Screen Actors Guild is currently on strike, the actors are not allowed to do any press.

Cast, crew, and members of the Osage Nation are in LA for the roll out of the red carpet.

News On 6 got to talk to many of those involved in the filming of the movie.

When Martin Scorsese was asked about filming in Oklahoma, he said this:

And I get to Oklahoma, and it's open. Prairies. Wild horses. I mean, everything I ever dreamed of, in a way. And I just fell in love with it, and I felt that's where we have to shoot it.

Being with the Osage and the other people who are there I don't know, was one of the greatest experiences because, in a way, sometimes these things I do, I get involved purely for the curiosity of who the other people are and what our similarities are, and what our differences could be, you know? And that's what, that's what did it for me.

He also had something to say to audiences as to what they should take away after watching the movie:

First I'd like them to feel like they've been immersed in a world that reflects who we are and the world we are today. It does reflect that. I mean, there are things each generation, you gotta teach anew, teach anew, everything. I really hope that by experiencing the film, that's why the length of the film is that way, and putting yourself into these characters, by experiencing it, it stays with you. It stays with you maybe some years later, they say, oh, that reminds me of so and so in the film, and I feel the same way, and I dunno, is this right, is this wrong? Some basis of morality. That's all.

Gigi Sieke, the Formal Reigning Osage Princess, when asked why the film is important, said this:

Our history hasn't really been shared, even within our tribe somewhat. Because it is something that we've tried to cover u, because it is such a dark history. It's very hard to cope with that. And to this day, we are still very distant with a lot of people because of that. It has so impacted our everyday lives. It is very hard to trust in modern society, but also because of our background. And so, this has impacted us our entire lives. Now that our history is being told, we can kind of step back and be grateful that people are learning our history and understanding us and working with us.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" made a splash at film festivals this summer and will hit theaters across the country later this week.