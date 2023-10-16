Tulsa-Based Education App 'Boddle Learning' Co-Founders Discuss How It Works

Boddle Learning co-founders, a Tulsa-based learning app, joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk about the app and how it gets kids excited to learn.

Monday, October 16th 2023, 4:42 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

As technology becomes a bigger part of children's lives and learning experiences, more schools and parents are turning to apps that help their kids get excited about learning.

News On 6's Stacia Knight spoke with Edna Martinson and Clarence Tan, the co-founders of a Tulsa-based education app called Boddle Learning.


