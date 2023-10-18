Doggy Doodles Owner Arrested Following Animal Abuse Case

Rutherford is charged with obstruction and as an accessory to a felony for former dog groomer, Diego Angel, who is charged with cruelty to animals.

11/4/2023 Update: Tulsa County deputies arrested the owner of Doggy Doodles, Rebecca Rutherford, on Saturday for accessory to a felony and obstructing an officer.

They say she was involved in the death of a dog, where her employee Diego Angel has been charged with animal cruelty.

Prosecutors say video shows Angel beating a dog to death while grooming it back in September.

That video also shows Rutherford walking around the room while it happened.

The owner of a Tulsa dog grooming business is now facing felony charges.

This comes a month after police charged a former employee of Doggy Doodles for the death of a dog in their care.

The charges brought forth in the case of animal cruelty now put the spotlight on Rebecca Rutherford who is the owner of Doggy Doodles Grooming.

Rutherford is charged with obstruction and as an accessory to a felony for former dog groomer, Diego Angel, who is charged with cruelty to animals.

Investigators say a 4-year-old dog named “Atlas” was left in the care of Angel, an experienced groomer, on September 1st.

The arrest report states surveillance video shows Angel did things far outside the scope of dog grooming.

Investigators say during the approximately 20-minute period Atlas was in the grooming area, Angel was seen choking, punching, and dragging the dog eventually leading to Atlas' demise.





Officers arrested Angel a few days later and he is charged with felony animal cruelty.

He pleaded not guilty in September.

News On 6 spoke with Rutherford last month when she initially defended Angel.

“I trusted that he was telling me the truth,” Rutherford said.

After seeing the security video, she says she regretted trusting him.

“So, what he did for his anger to progress to hit him like he did, I have no idea,” Rutherford said.

The dog grooming establishment since closed its doors –and is now operating under the name Elite Doodles Premiere Dog Grooming, which is located at the Crestwood Shopping Center at 121st and Sheridan.

News On 6 tried reaching out to Rutherford and her attorney, but both were unavailable for comment.

We also went to both the old and new store locations. The old location was closed.