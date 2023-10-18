Vehicle Backs Into Tulsa Home Due To Stuck Throttle, Police Say

Wednesday, October 18th 2023, 7:56 am
A stuck throttle is being blamed for sending a car into a neighbor's home Wednesday morning near 21st and 129th East Ave.
Tulsa Police say a driver was backing out of his driveway when the car wouldn't stop. It rolled across the street, through the lawn and into the front of the house.
No one was hurt, police say.
