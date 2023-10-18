Johns Hopkins Researchers Study Link Between Breast Cancer And Alcohol

Drinking alcohol could increase the chances of cancer for women of all ages, but scientists are now trying to pinpoint why and who is most at risk.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins are studying the link between breast cancer and alcohol. Drinking could increase the chances of cancer for women of all ages, but scientists are now trying to pinpoint why and who is most at risk.

Jessica Butkera is living with metastatic breast cancer.

“I would be lying to say that it’s not something you don’t think about constantly," Butkera said.

Her first diagnosis came at age 37. Nearly four years later she learned it had spread.

“I started reevaluating any negative vices that all of us have," Butkera explained.

That included alcohol; a known risk factor for cancer.

“There are hundreds of studies that show there’s a direct association between consumption of alcohol and breast cancer risk," said Cynthia Zahnow with Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.

Dr. Cynthia Zahnow, a breast cancer survivor herself, and researcher at Johns Hopkins is trying to dig into why.

“We’re looking at how the alcohol alters our DNA. The reason we’re doing that is we’d like to know who’s at risk," Dr. Zahnow said.

The American Cancer Society says women who have one alcoholic drink a day have a 7 to 10 percent increase in risk; up to three drinks a day is a 20 percent higher risk.

While cancer prevention guidelines say its best not to drink alcohol, it's recommended that women limit their intake to no more than one drink a day.

“Be mindful of how much you drink and how often. I want to raise awareness for my daughter and for other women just to know this is one thing we can change,” Dr. Zahnow said.

Butkera now stocks her fridge with alternatives to alcohol and indulges in extreme moderation.

“It’s just being intentional and deliberate and a lot more aware," Butkera said.

Her cancer is responding to treatment, and she's taking every step possible to live a long, healthy life.