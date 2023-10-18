Girls Collect 41 Gallons Of Pop Tops For Ronald McDonald House Donation

Kennedy had open heart surgery 12 years ago Thursday, Oct. 19. when she was just an infant. Her family stayed in a Ronald McDonald House for close to three months.

By: News On 6

Three girls are giving back to the Ronald McDonald House to say thanks for helping one of them years ago.

Kennedy Lively and her friends Shelby Shingley and Bryle Smith collected thousands of pop can tops over the past three years to donate to Ronald McDonald House.

Kennedy had open heart surgery 12 years ago Thursday, Oct. 19. when she was just an infant. Her family stayed in a Ronald McDonald House for close to three months.

Overall, they collected 41 gallons of tops!

"So the cans, because they had a whole bunch of stuff in them, they're like all dirty," said Bryle Smith. "And the caps, they just don't have anything."

The girls say they don't know how much the tops are worth, they just want to help out.