Wellness Watch: Food Allergies In Children

Wednesday, October 18th 2023, 5:06 pm
Kids across Green Country are getting ready for trick-or-treating, but some kids have to look a little harder at the candy they're given.
One in 13 children live with food allergies, but researchers are hoping to change that.
On Wednesday, Pediatrician Dr. Theresa Horton joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. with new guidelines for parents.
