Thunder Fellows Executive Director Discusses Program Impact In Tulsa

On Wednesday, executive director Cedric Ikpo joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss more about the the growth of the program in Tulsa.

Wednesday, October 18th 2023, 5:14 pm

News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Thunder Fellows Program here in Tulsa is gearing up for another group of students.

The program aims to give black high school and college students more opportunities in sports, technology and entertainment industries.

