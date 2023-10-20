Coweta Beats East Central, 45-12

Thursday, October 19th 2023, 11:13 pm
Coweta hosted East Central Thursday night. Tigers were looking to stay atop the 5A-3 standings.
Opening possession for Coweta, Noah Cooper capped off the drive, with the Q-B keeper. 7-0 Tigers.
Next possession, trickeration from the Tigers. A direct snap to Eain Williams, faked the handoff, takes it into the end zone himself.
The final 45-12 Coweta.
