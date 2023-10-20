Bad Bunny To Bring His 'Most Wanted Tour' To BOK Center

Friday, October 20th 2023, 8:30 am
Bad Bunny is coming to Tulsa! The Latin music artist announced he's bringing his 'Most Wanted Tour' to the BOK Center on April 24.
Fans can register for tickets now to help prevent bots from buying them all up.
You will then be randomly selected to get a code to get access to purchase tickets on October 25.
CLICK HERE for more information from the BOK Center.
The tour announcement follows last week’s release of his fifth solo album.
Bad Bunny will also be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend.
