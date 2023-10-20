Outdoor Life With Tess: Archer Takes Black Bear With Handmade Primitive Equipment

Oklahoma's black bear population has been growing for the past 25 years, enough that the state created a hunting season to help manage the numbers.

Friday, October 20th 2023, 8:37 am

By: News On 6


This month an Oklahoma hunter did something that likely hasn't been done in more than a century.

In the Outdoor Life With Tess, she introduced us to the man who harvested a bear using self-made, primitive archery equipment, including a stone tip point.
