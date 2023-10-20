City Of Tulsa Warns Residents About Jury Duty Scam

The City of Tulsa said jury duty is always sent by letter and anyone receiving a phone call about a summon should hang up and contact the courthouse and police.

By: News On 6

The City of Tulsa is warning residents about a scam that's telling people they have missed jury duty and owe hundreds of dollars in fines, or are facing jail time.

The city said the call involves someone pretending to be a jury duty coordinator or Tulsa Police.

Community Engagements Coordinator, Sultana Xiong, said they’ve been getting an influx of calls lately.

Xiong said this isn’t the first time scammers have used this scam on people. She said most times, they call and ask for up to $800.

The city said jury duty is always sent by letter and anyone receiving a phone call about a summon should hang up and contact the courthouse and police.

An official jury summons will be addressed to the person being summoned, and have the City of Tulsa logo and a signature and stamp from the court clerk.

"We’ve been getting complaints of citizens coming in and saying that they’re getting calls from citizens saying that they either have to pay because they missed jury duty, or if they don’t get paid, then they’re going to get arrested,” Xiong said.

To verify if you’re on the jury duty list, you can call 918-596-1625.