Local Band Back On Tour After Member Recovers From Life-Threatening Injury

In December, the local band CLIFFDIVER is bringing its tour back home to Cain's Ballroom.

"Yeah, we're super excited to be back in Tulsa. It's been a year and a half, Tulsa's our home, that's our family," said CLIFFDIVER bassist Tyler Rogers.

They consider themselves a family. And they were on their way to Brooklyn for the next stop.

But this tour almost didn't happen because of a freak accident when the band was on the road this past spring.

Rogers was driving the band to their show in Las Vegas when a link of chain crashed through his side window, slicing into his neck and puncturing two arteries.

"Something that tragic, that quick, can happen to anyone, so live every day, love everyone, do what you love doing, whatever it takes," he said.

His bandmates have been right there with him during his road to recovery, admiring his strength and resilience to get back on tour.

"People I know were saying, 'Who's going to fill in?' and I said no, he's driving the van right now. He jumped in there and said this is mine," said CLIFFDIVER lead singer Briana Wright.

Since then, they've done group therapy but say nothing compares to sharing the stage.

"This has been the most healing that we could possibly ask for. Is being together, doing what we love, on the road again," Wright said.

Roger is just happy to be back on tour.

"Just being able to do what I love doing, and that's traveling with my best friends, playing music, and meeting people," he said.

And he's not letting anything get in the way.

"Like what are the chances of that happening again, and if it did, it's going to take two chain links this time to kill me."