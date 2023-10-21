Pryor Defeats Edison, 40-8

The final, 40-8.

Friday, October 20th 2023, 10:15 pm

By: News On 6


Edison hosted Pryor Friday night with both teams trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in 5-A-4.

Tigers were up 16-8 in the 2nd. Julian Espinoza took the snap out of the wildcat and scored from 2-yards out. The 2-point conversion was good, making it 24-8 now.

Eagles were driving late in the half, down in the red zone, but the ball popped loose. Caleb Wilson was there to scoop it up and end the scoring threat.

