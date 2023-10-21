Pryor Defeats Edison, 40-8

The final, 40-8.

By: News On 6

Edison hosted Pryor Friday night with both teams trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in 5-A-4.

Tigers were up 16-8 in the 2nd. Julian Espinoza took the snap out of the wildcat and scored from 2-yards out. The 2-point conversion was good, making it 24-8 now.

Eagles were driving late in the half, down in the red zone, but the ball popped loose. Caleb Wilson was there to scoop it up and end the scoring threat.

The final, 40-8.