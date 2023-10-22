Haskell County Sheriff Looking For Most Wanted Felon

Saturday, October 21st 2023, 11:03 pm
The Haskell County Sheriff's office is actively looking for a most wanted felon.
The man was seen Sunday in Danville, Arkansas.
The man, Robert Seehafer, has arrest warrants for hiding stolen property and having controlled dangerous substances.
Authorities say he is with a woman from Haskell County.
If you see this man you are asked not to approach him and to call 911.
October 21st, 2023
October 21st, 2023
October 20th, 2023
October 20th, 2023
October 23rd, 2023
October 23rd, 2023
October 23rd, 2023
October 23rd, 2023