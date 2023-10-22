Haskell County Sheriff Looking For Most Wanted Felon

The Haskell County Sheriff's office is actively looking for a most wanted felon.

Saturday, October 21st 2023, 11:03 pm

By: News On 6


HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. -

The man was seen Sunday in Danville, Arkansas.

The man, Robert Seehafer, has arrest warrants for hiding stolen property and having controlled dangerous substances.

Authorities say he is with a woman from Haskell County.

If you see this man you are asked not to approach him and to call 911.
