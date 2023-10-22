Fire Crews Extinguish Grass Fire In Tulsa County

A grass fire was put out Sunday in Tulsa County near Sperry, Oklahoma, according to Turley Fire Department.

A grass fire was put out Sunday in Tulsa County near Sperry, Oklahoma, according to Turley Fire Department.

The department said they were dispatched along with Sperry Fire Department to the north side of 86th Street North.

They confirmed the blaze was caused by an open burn that spread out of control. About an acre was burned.

Turley Fire cautions residents to remain mindful of high winds and dry conditions increasing the risk of wildfires. They also recommend to always keep a readily available water source nearby.