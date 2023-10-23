Tulsa's Red Fork District Being Restored Ahead Of Route 66 Centennial Celebration

Many storefronts currently sit empty in the Red Fork District, but work is underway to change that and bring it back to life. Route 66 Main Street’s next fundraiser to help in their restoration efforts is November 10 at the Oak Country Club.

By: News On 6

Work is underway to revitalize the historic community of Red Fork in Tulsa. The effort is gaining momentum ahead of the Route 66 Centennial Celebration.

The Red Fork District is located in west Tulsa, along the Red Fork split by the turnpike.

Many storefronts currently sit empty in that area, but work is underway to change that and bring it back to life.

Tulsa Route 66 Main Street leaders said there has been some progress in their restoration efforts with existing businesses.

One of those properties bringing in people is the Crystal City shopping center.

However, they’re hoping to bring new interest in by revitalizing some older historic properties there.

One of those includes a storefront dating back to the 1930s, which was the former site of the Eldorado Bar.

The long-term goal is to bring back the original architecture used during that time.

Owners of the site who are from Red Fork are using historic pictures to help and hope it can all be done by the Route 66 Centennial Celebration.

"We would like to see the revitalization of those stores and to keep those old buildings and not let them be destroyed or erased. That’s the purpose is to try and keep them alive," said Sandi Dittmann, the President of Tulsa Route 66 Main Street.

Route 66 Main Street’s next fundraiser to help in their restoration efforts is November 10 at the Oak Country Club.